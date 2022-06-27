WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man is behind bars after a homeowner detained him during a burglary incident, according to a report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

Police responded to the 150 block of Frog Level Road Sunday in reference to a burglary. When deputies arrived, they found that the homeowner had detained the alleged burglar, identified as 45-year-old Phillip Greenwell.

The WCSO charged Greenwell with burglary and possession of stolen property. Greenwell’s bond was set at $5,000, and he will appear in court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.