Washington Co. Commission votes to move forward with Jonesborough School Proposal

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)- After almost five hours of debate, questions, legal and financial counsel, the Washington Co. Commission approved to enter a lease agreement with the Town of Jonesborough to build a new K-8 school and athletic facility.

The resolution passed with amendments made on the floor. Earlier Thursday afternoon, Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen met to make recommendations to the commission ahead of the vote.

The commission has voted to amend the documents to incorporate 1, 2, 5, 6,7, 8 and 10 from the town of Jonesborough.



Those recommendations were amended and voted on during the meeting.

The commission voted to raise the cost of the school from $32 million including all interest to $32.75 million.

Some of the biggest questions surrounded the facilities lease and cost. Ultimately, it was decided that the lease would be 10 years from the time it was turned over. The county will have the option to purchase the athletic facilities for $1 if all leases are paid.

During the meeting, it was also proposed that Johnson City take out the bonds for the project. That was ultimately shut down by the county’s legal counsel from Knoxville.