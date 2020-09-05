Washington Co. Animal Shelter: Kitten looking for loving home after receiving surgery on broken hip

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter rescued a kitten from the Mahoney’s parking lot and operated on her broken hip, the shelter announced Saturday that she is now up for adoption.

The kitten, named Mahoney, is recovering nicely from her surgery, according to a post from the shelter.

The shelter posted that Mahoney is “very sweet and loves attention” as it reached out to the public in search for a forever home that would also provide a place for Mahoney to continue to heal.

If you’re interested in adopting Mahoney or another furry friend from the shelter, CLICK HERE to submit an application.

The shelter is open all days of the week except Wednesday (closed every Wednesday) from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.