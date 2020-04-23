Warriors’ Path State Park set to reopen Friday with social distancing measures in place

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Most of Tennessee’s 56 state parks will reopen for day-use only on Friday, April 24th. The reopening of parks like Warriors’ Path is part of the phased reopening of the state’s economy.

“We have missed our visitors, and we’re going to be very happy to be there for them again,” said Warriors’ Path Manager Sarah Leedy.

Warriors’ Path State Park

Here’s what to know before you go:

What parts of the park are open?

Picnic shelters and gathering spaces will still be closed when the park reopens on Friday. The playground at Warriors’ Path is also not available for use.

Overnight accommodations like campgrounds are also closed. Guests must exit the park by sunset.

Park restrooms are closed to the general public, with the exception of the marina restroom. The golf course restroom will be available for customers only. Leedy asked that guests take special care to leave restrooms clean in order to protect the park’s cleaning staff.

You can still enjoy the park’s marina and trails. The marina snack bar will be open for carry-out food only.

The park office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Leedy said park staff will be available to assist guests as usual.

The golf course will also reopen Friday, but Leedy said specific social distancing guidelines would be in place. The phone number for the golf course clubhouse is 423-323-4990.

For questions on the hours and availability of the park’s horse stables, Leedy says you should call 423-323-8543.

Will crowd levels be limited?

“This is not the time to come and have a birthday party or family reunion or anything like that,” said Leedy.

Leedy says the park will be monitoring crowd levels and parking areas, and it is within the park’s authority to close off specific sections if necessary.

People are asked to stay six feet away from others while on the trails.

The park is asking visitors to make the best judgement for their individual health. Leedy advises coming earlier in the day if possible, as crowd levels typically increase later into the evening.

“If you pull into the park and you think, it’s probably a little bit too people-ly here for me today, feel free to exit the park and come back out later on,” said Leedy.

Do I need to wear a mask?

The website for Tennessee State Parks recommends bringing a mask and wearing it when around other people.

Are other state parks open?

Most of Tennessee’s other state parks will open Friday. Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park in Unicoi County is not part of the state park reopening. State park officials say it will remain temporarily closed, along with Seven Islands State Birding Park and Cummins Falls State Park.