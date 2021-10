KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new marina located at Warriors Path State Park is under construction.

The new marina is just one part of a $6.4 million project that is expected to be completed sometime in 2022 at the park.

Besides the marina, the project will also include renovations to the visitor center and an entirely new parking area designated for recreational vehicle parking.

The project was originally expected to be complete this year.