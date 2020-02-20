Warming shelters open in Kingsport, Greeneville Thursday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As snow continues to fall in the Tri-Cities, a Shades of Grace in Kingsport and the Opportunity House in Greeneville have opened their doors as warming stations.

According to Pastor Will Shewey of Shades of Grace United Methodist Church, the church will be open until 4 p.m. on Friday.

The station will open at 4 p.m.

Shades of Grace can be found at 313 E Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN 37660.

You can visit the church’s Facebook page for information.

In Greeneville, the Opportunity House warming shelter opened its doors at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Opportunity House can be found at 205 North Irish Street, Greeneville, 37745.

If you have any questions regarding the Opportunity House, call (423) 638-4099.