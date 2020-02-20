Breaking News
SCSO: Investigation into missing 15-month-old began Tuesday after alert from DCS
1  of  10
Closings & Delays
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport Cocke County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson City Defensive Driving School Milligan College Mountain View Baptist Daycare & Learning Center Scott County, VA Schools Tri-Cities Christian School Tusculum University Wesley Memorial Preschool

Warming shelters open in Kingsport, Greeneville Thursday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As snow continues to fall in the Tri-Cities, a Shades of Grace in Kingsport and the Opportunity House in Greeneville have opened their doors as warming stations.

According to Pastor Will Shewey of Shades of Grace United Methodist Church, the church will be open until 4 p.m. on Friday.

The station will open at 4 p.m.

Shades of Grace can be found at 313 E Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN 37660.

You can visit the church’s Facebook page for information.

In Greeneville, the Opportunity House warming shelter opened its doors at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Opportunity House can be found at 205 North Irish Street, Greeneville, 37745.

If you have any questions regarding the Opportunity House, call (423) 638-4099.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss