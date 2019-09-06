Walmart presents $5,000 check to Unicoi Volunteer Fire Department

UNICOI CO. Tenn, (WJHL)- The Walmart in Unicoi County presented a $5,000 check to the Unicoi Volunteer Fire Department.

The check will help provide smoke detectors across the county.

This is part of a joint effort between the store and the department to provide smoke detectors in homes for people in need.

Each year the fire department delivers the detectors, mainly to elderly and low-income homes, providing support to families.

Unicoi County Walmart employees voted on which organization they wanted to give the grant money to.

Both Walmart employees and members of the department will be helping to install the smoke detectors.

Members of the community can go into Walmart on September 14, 15, 21, and 22 to register to have a smoke detector put into their home.

They will be installing the smoke detectors into homes come October.