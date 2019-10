BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Tuesday, For Pete’s Sake Rescue will bring some dogs and cats to Wallace Subaru of Bristol, and they will all be up for adoption.

Not only that, but the car dealership will pay 100% of the adoption fee for caring homes.

The adoption event will be happening at the Wallace Subaru of Bristol on Volunteer Parkway.

The event starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday and continues until 6 p.m.

More event details are available on Facebook.