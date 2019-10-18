Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening Saturday at The Pinnacle in Bristol, TN

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is this Saturday at the Pinnacle in Bristol, TN starting at 8:30 AM.

Nearly five million Americans are living with the disease with 16 million caregivers for those affected in the United States.

Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and the number four leading cause of death in Tennessee.

In Tennessee, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s honors those who have been affected by the disease and raise money to find a cure.

“Registration starts at 8:30 AM, our program starts at 9:30, and the walk will actually begin at 10. This is a disease that needs to be cured and without your support, we will not have our first white flower which signifies our first survivor,” said Walk Manager Kristie Lester.

Alzheimer’s is a neurological disorder in which the death of brain cells causes memory loss and cognitive decline.

“It’s the only cause of death that cannot be slowed, cured, or prevented. We walk so that we can raise money for a cure and for local programs and care here in the Tri-Cities,” sais Lester.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s Disease through the advancement of research.

For more information on the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Tri-Cities TN/VA, click here.