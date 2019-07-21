Waiting to Hear and Creation Kingdom Zoo teaming up to help local deaf children hear

A local non-profit organization, dedicated in helping deaf children hear, will be hosting “Hear me Roar!” This is the sixth annual event hosted by the organization, Waiting to Hear.

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – A local non-profit organization, dedicated in helping deaf children hear, will be hosting “Hear me Roar!” This is the sixth annual event hosted by the organization, Waiting to Hear.

The event will take place at Creation Kingdom Zoo, Saturday, August 10, at 7 p.m.

Guests will have the opportunity to see Creation Kingdom Zoo in the cooler evening hours, after closing, when the animals are typically more active.

The event features about 30 characters from local professional costuming groups. Super heroes, princesses, Star Wars characters, Ghostbusters and other kids cartoon characters will be ready to meet children for photos.

The proceeds of this event will go to help fund local programs for children with hearing loss.

The cost of admission is $15 for age 2 and up. Children under 2 get in free.

Event organizers said the event is now one of the most anticipated children’s event in the Tri-Cities. “Hear me Roar!” has grown every year since it began in 2014.

More information can be found by contacting Waiting to Hear’s director and founder, Shannon Ball at (276) 494-4138.