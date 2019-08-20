VA law enforcement to begin cracking down on DUI enforcement as Checkpoint Strikeforce begins

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – For the 18th year, Virginia is kicking off its Checkpoint Strikeforce DUI law enforcement and public education campaign.

The increased enforcement runs through Labor Day and will reoccur throughout the year, including Halloween, Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.

In 2018, 278 people were killed in alcohol-related traffic crashes in Virginia, more than a third of all traffic fatalities in the commonwealth for the year.

Another 19,000 were convicted of a DUI.

During the 2018 Labor Day weekend, Virginia State Police troopers arrested 72 drunk drivers.