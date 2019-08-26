VSP: Senior Alert issued for missing 68-year-old woman with impairment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a 68-year-old woman from Virginia Beach.

According to a release from VSP, Virginia Beach police are currently looking for Janet I. Thurman.

#Virginia #SeniorAlert ACTIVATION: Missing Virginia Beach WomanVirginia Beach Police Department is looking for… Posted by Virginia State Police on Sunday, August 25, 2019

Thurman has hazel eyes and brown hair.

She is 5’5 and weighs 190 pounds.

Thurman was wearing a white dress with flowers, with a green shirt and black shoes back when she was last seen.

Thurman was last seen Sunday afternoon, around 1 p.m. at the Church of Lord Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Princess Anne Road.

Authorities say they believe she is driving a blue 2014 Toyota Sienna minivan. The license plate of the minivan reads 22644HM.

Thurman has a cognitive impairment, and VSP says her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.

Thurman may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information can contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000 or simply call 911.