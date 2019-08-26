VSP: Senior Alert issued for missing 68-year-old woman with impairment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a 68-year-old woman from Virginia Beach.
According to a release from VSP, Virginia Beach police are currently looking for Janet I. Thurman.
Thurman has hazel eyes and brown hair.
She is 5’5 and weighs 190 pounds.
Thurman was wearing a white dress with flowers, with a green shirt and black shoes back when she was last seen.
Thurman was last seen Sunday afternoon, around 1 p.m. at the Church of Lord Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Princess Anne Road.
Authorities say they believe she is driving a blue 2014 Toyota Sienna minivan. The license plate of the minivan reads 22644HM.
Thurman has a cognitive impairment, and VSP says her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.
Thurman may be in need of medical attention.
Anyone with information can contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000 or simply call 911.