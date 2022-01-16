VSP says they have responded to numerous traffic incidents since snowfall

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) say that they responded to 369 traffic crashes and 282 disabled vehicles between 12:01 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, according to a release.

The Wytheville Division reports that their area saw 55 disabled vehicles and 59 traffic crashes.

In Roanoke, the VSP is on the scene of a multi-vehicle backup on Interstate 81 where a tractor-trailer disconnected after jackknifing in the Northbound lanes near mile marker 134.

The release details one instance in Goochland County where a VSP trooper narrowly escaped injury after a car tried to pass the trooper and ended up losing control and sticking the patrol vehicle. This incident occurred on I-64 near mile marker 150, no injuries were reported.

The release from the VSP advises drivers to avoid traveling Sunday overnight into Monday, placing emphasis on not traveling on the Interstate 81 corridor. Clear highways make it easier for snow crews to more easily and effectively do their jobs clearing the roads.

The release included the total number of traffic incidents in the following divisions:

28 diasabled vheicles, 118 traffic crashes in the Richmond Division

37 disabled vehicles and 29 traffic crashes in the Culpeper Division

41 disabled vehicles and 43 traffic crashes in the Appomattow Division

55 disabled vehicles and 59 traffic crashes in the Wytheville Division

25 disabled vehicles and 26 traffic crashes in the Chesapeake Division

60 disabled vehciles and 53 traffic crashes in the Salem Division

36 disabled vehicles and 41 traffic crashes in the Fairfax Division

The release also offers some advice for those who must travel during winter weather such as checking virginia511.org for road conditions, driving for the conditions, avoiding distractions and more.