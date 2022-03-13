MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A multijurisdictional chase in Southwest Virginia ended in a crash Sunday morning, police say.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP) public relations director Corinne Geller, VSP officers were called to assist in a pursuit that was exiting Montgomery County into Pulaski County. Once the pursuit entered the county, Geller said VSP took the lead in chasing a Chrysler 300 along Interstate 81.

“When the Chrysler attempted to take the I-77 ramp for Exit 8 in Carroll County,” Geller said. “It struck a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder.”

In the crash, Geller said the front-seat male passenger was ejected from the car. Due to the injuries sustained in the crash, both the passenger and driver were airlifted from the scene to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital due to injuries police described as “life-threatening.”

The Chrysler’s back-seat passengers, who Geller said are also male, were taken to Twin County Hospital in Galax, Virginia for other “serious, but non-life-threatening” injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash, and Geller told News Channel 11 no officers were injured in the pursuit.

While criminal charges have not yet been filed in connection to the incident by VSP, Geller confirmed two firearms were recovered from the vehicle and that the agency does plan to file their own charges.

This is an ongoing story. News Channel 11 staff have reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and are awaiting further details regarding the pursuit.