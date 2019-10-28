VSP: Investigation underway after 22-year-old dies in two-vehicle crash in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash in Scott County on Saturday left one man dead.

According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Sunday at 8:55 a.m. on Route 72, just south of Route 660.

VSP reports a Ford Focus was traveling south on State Route 72 when it crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Tundra that was traveling in the opposite direction.

The impact of the crash caused the Tundra to run off the right side of the road where it struck an embankment.

The driver of the Focus, Michael C. McReynolds, 22, of Coeburn, Virginia, died at the scene.

The driver of the Tundra was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

VSP says fatigue is being investigated as the cause of the crash.