BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating after a crash Monday evening in Buchanan County left one person dead.

According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred at 5:27 p.m. in the 16,000 block of Riverside Drive.

The release says a motorcycle and tractor-trailer collided.

The motorcyclist did not survive the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with news Channel 11 on-air and online for updates.