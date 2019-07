WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia State Police are currently investigating a crash that left the driver dead Monday night on Parks Mill Road.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police, the vehicle ran off the road approximately 75 feet and struck a tree.

The man who was driving was found dead inside.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 11 on air and online for updates.