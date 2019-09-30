VSP investigating fatal crash in Giles County on Friday

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An investigation is underway after a fatal single-vehicle crash in Giles County on Friday.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred on Eggleston Road at 6:10 p.m.

The release says a 1995 Chevrolet Corvette was traveling west on Eggleston Road when it ran off the road and over-corrected, causing it to go off the other side.

The car went down an embankment and overturned.

The driver was identified as Glen Lovell, 61, of Christiansburg, Virginia. Lovell was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for his injuries.

Lovell was also arrested for DUI.

The passenger, Tony Lovell, 47, of Clinton, Arkansas, was taken to Carilion Giles Community Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries Friday night.

The driver had been wearing his seat belt, but the passenger had not been.