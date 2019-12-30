VSP investigating after suspect receives serious head injuries during arrest in Bristol, VA

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating an attempted arrest where a suspect sustained serious head injuries.

An email from Captain Maynard Ratcliff with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department Sunday night said the incident occurred on December 28th at approximately 7:40 p.m.

The email said a Bristol, Virginia police officer pulled over a vehicle on Commonwealth Avenue due to an equipment violation. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver drove away.

The suspect then drove a short distance before the officer attempted another contact, but the suspect left the vehicle and ran away.

The officer chased the suspect and the suspect threw something off a small bridge over a creek just before being tackled by the police officer.

The suspect lost consciousness and rescue personnel were called to the scene. The suspect was then taken to a local hospital where it was determined that he had received possible serious head injuries during the fall.

We’re told by Bristol, VA police the investigation by Virginia State Police is being conducted because of the severity of the suspect’s injuries during the attempted arrest.

Both the identification of the suspect and the police officer will not be released until the investigation is complete. Pending charges against the suspect is also not being released at this time.

