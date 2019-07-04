VSP: Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old in Virginia

WARREN COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued an amber alert on behalf of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for 2-year-old Raequon Alan Ashby.

Police describe the toddler as 1’9″ with brown curly hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue “Paw Patrol” shirt and “Paw Patrol” light up shoes.

Police say Jashar R. Ashby, 21 (seen below in a recent photo) is their suspect. “Ashby is a black male with brown eyes and blond dreadlocks. He is 5’10 in height and weighs 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a purple camouflage shirt,” police wrote in a press release.

Recent photo Jashar R. Ashby, 21. Courtesy Virginia State Police

The red minivan they had been driving, has been found abandoned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128.