VSP: Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old in Virginia

WARREN COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued an amber alert on behalf of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for 2-year-old Raequon Alan Ashby.
Police describe the toddler as 1’9″ with brown curly hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue “Paw Patrol” shirt and “Paw Patrol” light up shoes.
Police say Jashar R. Ashby, 21 (seen below in a recent photo) is their suspect. “Ashby is a black male with brown eyes and blond dreadlocks. He is 5’10 in height and weighs 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a purple camouflage shirt,” police wrote in a press release.
The red minivan they had been driving, has been found abandoned.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128.