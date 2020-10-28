Vote Now: Week 10 play of the week

(WJHL) — It’s time to pick this week’s Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll down below.

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

Play 1: Amare Redd snags the blocked field and returns it 90 yards to the house to clinch the game for Science Hill

Play 2: Adrian Groberg of Chuckey-Doak tips the pass with Rio Little laying out for the INT

Play 3: Sullivan East’s Thor Poe trucks a couple of defenders on his way to the end zone

Voting is open through 6 p.m. Thursday. The winner will be announced shortly thereafter. Voting is limited to one vote per hour.

(App users: CLICK HERE to vote)