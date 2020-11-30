VOTE NOW: Fan-favorite high school football player of the year

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) — Over the 2020 season, News Channel 11’s Kenny Hawkins and Jesse Krull featured the most talented high school football players in the Tri-Cities.

Now, we need your help choosing a fan favorite.

You can vote for the Peoples Choice Award – Player of the Year using the poll below.

For a recap of each of the athletes featured, check out our Player of the Week page.

The winner will be announced during the Watauga Orthopedics-Champion Chevrolet Player of the Year Award Banquet which will air on Friday, December 11 at 7 p.m. on ABC Tri-Cities.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Voters may cast up to one vote per hour.

APP USERS: Don’t see the poll? Click here to vote. Click here to vote.

