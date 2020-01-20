Volunteers pass on MLK’s legacy at Carver Rec Center

Children practice African drumming under the tutelage of Vincent Dial at ‘MLK Storytime’ Monday in the Carver Recreation Center.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Retired teacher Vincent Dial patiently worked with the children gathered in a semi-circle around him at the Carver Recreation Center Monday.

Outside the inner circle, vocalists from East Tennessee State University and the community sang along. It was all part of an annual event that draws dozens of kids to Carver each Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to learn about King’s legacy of unity and community.

“This was superficial, an on the surface introduction,” Dial told adult volunteers after a rousing rendition of “Let It Shine.”

“For these kids to get ahold of some sticks, to play on the drum,” added Dial, who volunteers for the event each year. “For you guys to use your talent as vocalists and to share your talents, that means a lot — when younger people hear older people interacting with them.”

The same spirit that brought Dial out on a cold day also motivated Tiandra Beco, an East Tennessee State University senior and member of the Zeta Phi Beta fraternity.

“We’re here to volunteer and pour into kids’ lives and share what Martin Luther King did for us and what we can do to continue this legacy while bringing awareness to our community,” Beco said. She said giving back is a passion of the people at her fraternity, something she said she hopes exemplifies the essence of what King stood for.

“He was all about community and unity and not singling a single soul out,” Beco said. “Being together no matter your color, your race, whatever it may be, it was important that we were all together as one.”

The event was also just plain fun, Beco said.

“The turnout was absolutely great. We just got done with the drum circle, which was absolutely precious. We sang tunes and they had a blast and that’s all that we’re about here.”