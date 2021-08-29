Volunteers from Northeast Tennessee prepare to help with hurricane Ida

Gray, Tenn. (WJHL)- As more states across the region deal with and prepare for Hurricane Ida, Northeast Tennessee American Red Cross volunteers are prepared to help those in need.

One volunteer has been deployed from the region, and Director Heather Carbajal expects several more to be sent in the coming day. Carbajal told News Channel 11 that limited information has been released about where her crews are.

“Our disaster team has been working hard to make sure that we have volunteers on the ground pre-landfall to support evacuation efforts,” said Director of American Cross of Northeast Tennessee, Heather Carbajal. “At the same time, we’re training our teams and preparing them to deploy once the storm passes through so that we’re able to go in and provide shelter, meals, distribution of emergency supplies, and care for anyone’s needs after the devastation”.

Red Cross volunteers will provide counseling, and perform damage assessments after the storm.