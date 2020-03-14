Volunteers beautify Tweetsie trail with annual planting project

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) Saturday marked a yearly tradition in Carter County to make sure the iconic Tweetsie Trail is preserved for decades to come.

“30 years from now you’ll come find this tree, it’ll be 20 feet tall,” says one volunteer who spent the morning planting trees.

The Elizabethton Parks and Rec department and “Keep Carter County Beautiful” teamed up for the third annual planting project along the trail.

Volunteers came out to plant trees, shrubs and flowers at three different locations along the Tweetsie.

Beautification efforts are underway along the Tweetsie Trail in Elizabethton! The Elizabethton Parks and Rec department is teaming up with Keep Carter County Beautiful to plant trees and shrubs today in different locations along the trail.

The work is in effort to beautify the trail, and make sure it remains something for the region to be proud of. Volunteers, including local city leaders, say it is important to preserve the trail as it is an important piece of local history.

“This used to be an old railroad through here, the Tweetsie Trail is the Tweetsie Railroad. There’s not a lot of places, well there is now becoming more, with benches and trees and flowers, to beautify it. More importantly it gives us shade and makes it a prettier place here in the community,” says Mike Simerly, Elizabethton City Councilman.

“Keep Carter County Beautiful” hosts many events throughout the year to beautify not only the Tweetsie Trail, but many other areas of the county. They are always looking for volunteers to take part in taking care of the community.