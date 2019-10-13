Vols Take a Bit Out of Dogs for First Conference Win

Tennessee's defense held Mississippi State's offense to just 267 total yards in the 20-10 victory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Vols responded well following two blowout losses to a pair of top ten SEC teams with the defense limiting Mississippi State’s offense in the 20-10 victory.

Freshman quarterback Brian Maurer exited the game early with a concussion after going 4-7 with 61 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Redshirt junior Jarrett Guarantano threw for 106 yards and one touchdown on 6-7 passing.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt said it felt great to finally get the conference weight off their shoulders.

” I thought our guys fought really hard they have been busting their tail all fall camp trying to play like we did today, sure we didn’t play perfect but we found a way to win,” Pruitt said.

Both wide receiver Tyler Byrd and defensive lineman Jonathan Butler echoed their coaches words.

“When you do things the right way and you execute one thing at a time to kind of get rolling hopefully it was good for the locker room and for people to see,” Byrd said.

“What happened out there was a result of us practicing better and us executing better in practice that transferred over to the game,” Butler said.

Tennessee travels to top-ranked Alabama next Saturday.