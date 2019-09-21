Vols fall to the Gators 34-3 in The Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Volunteers were unable to show much improvement this season as they lost their first conference game of the season.

The Gators scored quickly in the first quarter after a 19-yard TD pass from Kyle Trask to put the Gators up 7-0.

Florida increased its lead to 17-0 after a second-quarter field goal and a last-second touchdown before the half.

After a quarterback change, the Vols were able to get on the board with a 40-yard field goal from Brian Cimaglia, making it 17-3.

That would be Tennessee’s last time scoring as the Gators continued to run up the score in the second half.

The Gators would roll to a 34-3 victory, making them 4-0 and leaving the Vols with a record of 1-3.