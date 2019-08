KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – For anyone that is a part of the Vol Navy, you might want to make some adjustments to your plans today.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, a 42′ cabin cruiser caught fire and sank around 7 a.m. Saturday morning at the Vol Navy docks.

Boaters coming to the UT game should be aware that docking is reduced by half due to recovery efforts of a 42' cabin cruiser that sank after burning at the Vol Navy docks at 7am. All 4 occupants escaped without injury. Knox Fire Dept. put the fire out and Sea Tow is recovering. pic.twitter.com/nCpySmvM7Z — TWRA (@tnwildlife) August 31, 2019

The tweet says all of the people on board escaped without injury.

Docking will be reduced by half today while Sea Tow recovers the boat.

The Knoxville Fire Department put the fire out.