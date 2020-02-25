Visit Kingsport announces headliners, events for 2020 Racks by the Tracks

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visit Kingsport is gearing up for the 13th Annual Racks by the Tracks Festival on May 15-16.

The headliner for Racks by the Tracks is World Turning Band, A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac.

The Honda Kingsport Concert Series will begin with the band Fairacres, a group comprised of Dobyns-Bennett students.

Other bands include Demon Waffle and Guns N’ Roses tribute band Appetite for Destruction.

Demon Waffle (Visit Kingsport)

Fairacres (Visit Kingsport)

Appetite for Destruction (Visit Kingsport)

World Turning Band (Visit Kingsport)

Tickets for the festival are available online by clicking here or by going to Food City.

According to Visit Kingsport, the Spring WING Fling will feature wings from famous Tri-Cities wings locations during the festival.

The Spring WING Fling is sponsored by Eastman Credit Union, Misty Mountain Spring Water and VIP Seen LIVE.

All attendees at Spring WING Fling will get to sample wings from every vendor, with water and condiment provided.

Tickets for the Spring WING Fling are available for $15 online by clicking here or by going tot he Kingsport Chamber starting on March 1. Tickets will increase to $20 the day of the event.

The SPF 10K and 5K Race Walk will also return for its eighth year on Saturday.