KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee is now soliciting proposals from developers who can turn their vision for a sprawling entertainment district next to Neyland Stadium into a reality.

The university plans to select a developer in May 2024 with a deadline for firms to submit proposals set for early March, Request for Proposal documents show. While the plans are subject to change, these documents reveal more details on what university officials think the entertainment district should offer.

First announced in May, Tennessee has been exploring a public-private partnership to build a hotel and condos at the south end of Neyland Stadium in addition to a mixed-use “tabletop” development above the existing G10 parking garage.

According to the RFP documents, university officials envision a full-service, 12-story boutique hotel with around 250 rentable rooms. Initial announcements said it could feature a rooftop bar or similar event space overlooking the stadium.

Officials envision at least 30 luxury condominium units, referred to as “condotels” in the plans, as part of the facilities adjacent to Neyland Stadium’s southeast façade. While the condos are described as available for purchase, the documents state that the ownership structure may “more closely resemble a sub-lease or exclusive license agreement.”

RFP documents said the initial phase of construction should include no less than 15,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and entertainment space. This area could include restaurants, breweries, “eater-tainment” concepts that combine food and drink with activities such as bowling or mini-golf, and retail stores like the VolShop.

The G10 parking garage will be a critical component of the project. Developers will be tasked with repurposing the upper level as a recreation and public gathering space, exploring potential provisions for sustainable energy sources, and enhancing the longevity of the aging structure.

“Regardless of the path chosen, the Developer must account for the refurbishment or replacement of the eastern section of the Neyland Parking Garage,” the documents state.

In regards to parking, the documents stress that the entertainment plaza project must have a net-neutral impact on campus parking capacity.

Plans call for a spacious entry plaza/ greenspace at the south end of the stadium that would allow around 15,000 people to enter the stadium at Gate 10. Comparatively, Gate 21 at the northwest corner of the stadium supports approximately 25,000.

Stated long-term goals of the project include linking Neyland Stadium and Food City Center with both the Tennessee River waterfront and the rest of campus. Additionally, development efforts should include moving from a vehicle-oriented design to a pedestrian-centric design that, “is appropriate for strolling, gathering and a greater quality of life at all times, both game day and at times when events are not occurring at the stadium.”

While the documents make no explicit mention of the long-discussed pedestrian bridge over the Tennessee River, a diagram of the site includes a section labeled “Bike/Ped Bridge Landing” on the south side of Food City Center.

