“Virtual” Walk to End Alzheimer’s taking over Tri-Cities Saturday

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) The world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s and dementia research is the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the walk will kick off Saturday, Sept. 26 on a virtual platform for the first time.

More than 100 teams are registered for the walk, but anyone can still sign up to help raise money and awareness in the fight against a disease that has no cure.

They expect people to be out completing the walk in their own neighborhoods, all to accomplish the same goal.

Watch the video linked above for our interview with Event Chair Blair Cahoon as he talks about the importance of these events.

More information on how to register and donate can be found here.