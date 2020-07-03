Virtual picnic raising money for local Ronald McDonald House

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House serves as home away from home, providing necessities for families with children in the hospital.

The Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House is hosting a virtual family picnic.

Instead of gathering in large groups as is usually the case, the group is asking for monetary donations and asking families to send in their patriotic pics with a chance to earn prizes.

What makes this so unique is the smallest of donations can go a long way.

“In lieu of showing up for a picnic, we are asking everyone to give donations. Anything from $10 to any amount they might want to give. Giving $10 provides a night’s stay for a family. By providing $20, it’s a two-night stay. By providing $50, it’s a five-night stay and dinner for the family,” said CEO Malia Grant.

To donate, click here.

They will be taking donations from the virtual family picnic until Sunday. You can share family pictures in your red white and blue on their social media channels.