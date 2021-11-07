Virginia woman dressed as UPS employee shoots another woman before shooting herself

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A Virginia woman is facing a number of gun-related charges after shooting a woman in Northeast D.C on Friday night.

At around 9:30 on Friday night, Metropolitan Police responded to the 1600 block of Rosedale Street to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside of her home. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect, 54-year-old Tommie Dunmire, of Norfolk, Virginia, was dressed as a UPS employee when the shooting happened.

According to the police report, when officers pulled Dunmire over, she refused the officer’s orders to exit her vehicle and then shot herself “in the head area” inside of her car. She was then transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no update on her condition at this time.

MPD stated that preliminary information can’t confirm whether Dunmire was an actual UPS employee or in their uniform. Police also confirmed to WDVM that the victim and the suspect did know each other prior to this incident.

Dunmire is facing charges of carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and unregistered ammunition, and assault with a dangerous weapon.