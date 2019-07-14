Virginia to receive part of opioid settlement following investigation into anti-addiction drug

TRI-CITIES, Virginia (WJHL) The commonwealth of Virginia will receive part of a more than one billion dollar opioid settlement following an investigation into the marketing of an anti-addiction drug.

The U.S. Department of Justice says the company “Indivior” tried to increase “Suboxone Film” prescriptions by deceiving healthcare providers into believing the drug was safer than other opioid addiction treatments.

A federal grand jury in Abingdon, Virginia indicted the company in April of 2019.

The indictment also claimed the company tried to boost profits by connecting opioid-addicted patients to doctors it knew prescribed opioids at high rates.

The Medicaid Fraud Unit of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s office was involved in the investigation.

Herring’s office saying it is not yet determined how much money the state will receive of the $1.4 billion settlement.