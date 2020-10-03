Virginia Tech rushes its way to a 38-28 win over Duke in Durham, North Carolina

UPDATE 7:27 P.M.: Virginia Tech used its ground game to rush for over 300 yards as the Hokies beat the Duke Blue Devils 38-28 Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Khalil “Juice” Herbert rushed for 208 yards and 2 touchdowns. Overall, the Hokies rushed for 324 yards. Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister also rushed for 2 touchdowns. Herbert also had 150 yards in kickoff returns.

Tech played the game without four defensive starters and defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton. The Virginia Tech defense got seven quarterback sacks. Virginia Tech travels to Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, next Saturday to play the North Carolina Tar Heels in a battle of the 2-0 teams.

ORIGINAL STORY:

DURHAM, N.C. (WFXR) — Virginia Tech, playing without 4 starters on defense and defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, leads the Duke Blue Devils 10-7 at the half.

The Hokies are playing the game at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Tech scored their points on a TD pass from Braxton Burmeister to James Mitchell as well as a field goal from Brian Johnson. Johnson has made 16 straight field goals.

The Hokies gave up a TD on a muffed punt.

The Hokies have beaten Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium the last 8 meetings.

