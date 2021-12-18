Virginia State Police searching for individuals they believe are associated with attempted break-in

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) are searching for “several” individuals they say attempted to break into an ATV dealership in Wythe County.

According to a release from the VSP, at around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 a deputy with the Wythe County Sheriff’s Department came across individuals that the deputy says were attempting to break into the dealership located in the 2000 block of Chapman Road in Wytheville.

The release states that the individuals fled on foot as soon as the deputy arrived. That is when the sheriff’s office requested assistance from VSP.

During the search, the sheriff’s office also requested that VSP take lead on the incident, according to the release.

VSP says that canine teams are now assisting with the search.

VSP also says that they are seeking information on a 2016 Hyundai sedan that has Pennsylvania tags and license plate number LSG 0399 as they believe it may be connected to the incident.

The release also says that VSP is still investigating a larceny that previously occurred at the same dealership in late August of 2021, during which several motorcycles and several thousands of dollars were stolen by a “small group of individuals.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident, or who has seen the Hyundai is asked to contact the VSP at (276) 228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.