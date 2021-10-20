Virginia State Police investigating email threat made against Terry McAuliffe

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Democratic nominee for governor Terry McAuliffe was at a campaign event on Wednesday when his team was made aware of an email threat made against him. As a precaution, Virginia State Police sent a trooper to his event and began an investigation.

When the trooper was sent to the event, state police were still working to determine the credibility of the threat against the former governor.

McAuliffe’s campaign shared a screenshot of an emailed threat with 8News on Wednesday, though state police has not confirmed that this particular email was what prompted their investigation, only that the threat was made via email.

The email shown in the photo shared by McAuliffe’s campaign has the sender and recipient blacked out. The message reads, “If I get the opportunity I will shoot Terry! MAGA.”

When asked about their thoughts of the threat, a McAuliffe campaign spokesperson stated in an email, “This is the type of violent, dangerous behavior we’ve come to expect from supporters of Donald Trump.”

While the alleged threat includes “MAGA,” an acronym for former president Donald Trump’s campaign slogan Make America Great Again, it is unknown what the political leanings of the sender are.

A spokesperson for Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin said following the threat, “Political violence is a threat to our democracy and is absolutely unacceptable.”

Virginia State Police said no one has been charged or arrested in connection to the incident. The email threat has been sent to the the state police Behavioral Threat Assessment and Management Team, which is standard procedure for alarming or threatening statements received by candidates.