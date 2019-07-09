UPDATE: VA Senate Republicans vote to decline to accept majority whip’s resignation, adjourned until Nov. 18

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Senate Republican caucus has voted to decline acceptance of Senator Stanley’s resignation as the majority whip.

Sources at the Virginia state capitol confirm that this is the equivalent of reelecting Sen. Stanley, despite his resignation in protest to propositions that would ban guns in government buildings.

WAVY reporters also say that the Senate has adjourned until Nov. 18 at noon.

Committees will still be meeting between now and then.

A Virginia Republican senator has resigned his leadership role to protest a top Republican’s push to ban guns in government-controlled buildings.

Sen. Bill Stanley told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he’s resigned as majority whip of the GOP Senate caucus after Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment sponsored legislation to implement a broad ban on government buildings.

Norment’s legislation caught both Republicans and gun-control advocates off guard. His GOP colleagues immediately pushed back. They say it’s an infringement on the rights of law-abiding citizens to prevent them from carrying guns into government buildings.

Norment is married to a lobbyist for the city of Virginia Beach, where a municipal worker gunned down his co-workers in a mass shooting.

