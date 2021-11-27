Virginia National Guard task force begins federal active duty for African security mission

The National D-Day Memorial was chosen as the site of the departure ceremony due to the connection the 116th Infantry Regiment has with the Memorial which honors those who fought and died in one of the most significant battles in American history.

When the 116th was activated as part of the 29th Infantry Division on Feb. 3, 1941, many communities in Virginia provided soldiers to serve in the division.





Bedford provided soldiers to serve in Company A, 116th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Division.





During the assault on Omaha Beach, 19 of the “Bedford Boys” of Company A died.









Bedford’s population in 1944 was around 3,200 which proportionally resulted in the nation’s most severe D-Day loss being from Bedford.





The soldiers join the Virginia National Guard’s Fort Belvoir-based 29th Infantry Division and Virginia Beach-based 329 Regional Support Group already serving on federal active duty in the Middle East.





Additional units will mobilize in the coming months.





By January 2022, more than 2,000 Virginia National Guard personnel will be mobilized – the most since the Iraq surge in 2007.





When you combine those soldiers with the National Guard soldiers from Maryland and Kentucky who are serving in the 29th Infantry Division, it’s the most soldiers that the division has mobilized since 1942.





The following Virginia and Kentucky Army National Guard Units are mobilizing as Task Force Red Dragon:





Lynchburg-based Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Bedford-based Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Comba Team Lexington-based Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Pulaski-based Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Lynchburg-based Golf Company, 429th Brigade Support Battalion, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Suffolk-based Bravo Troop, 2nd Squadron, 183 Cavalry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Charlottesville-based Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team The Kentucky Army National Guard’s Somerset, Kentucky-based Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team



