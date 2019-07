BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the “Virginia is for Lovers” marketing campaign.

The campaign debuted in 1969.

Officials in Southwest Virginia held a media pop-up event Friday that displayed a 3D work of art related to the campaign.

People had an opportunity to take photos with the artwork and find out more about special promotions and events going on in the region to celebrate the milestone.