Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax says ‘no’ to possible public hearing on sexual assault allegations

FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) was accused in February of sexual assaulting two different women, Dr. Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson, before he was elected to public office.

Fairfax was called on to resign by fellow Democrats and talks of a legislative hearing on the allegations have been brought up his accusers’ lawyers and lawmakers. The lieutenant governor addressed the allegations and dismissed ideas of a public hearing in an interview at the Historic Fairfax County Courthouse with 8News.

When asked about the impact the scandals surrounding him may have on a possible run for governor in 2021, Fairfax again denied any wrongdoing and said he believes people have responded well to how he’s handled himself during the last five months.

“It’s very clear that these allegations are false and this has really been a part of, sort of a very unfortunate smear campaign,” Fairfax said Tuesday.

“I appreciate the fact that we have been the ones to call for an investigation, from day one, and for someone facing you have those kinds of unsubstantiated charges to be transparent, say we want the facts to come out, I think it’s something people have responded to very positively,” he continued.

8News reached out to the lawyers of Ms. Watson and Dr. Tyson for comment on Tuesday but have yet to hear back.