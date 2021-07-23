Virginia Highlands Festival finds a new home in 72nd year

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Highlands Festival is back after a hiatus due to Covid-19 and it has found a new home. The festival will almost entirely take place at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center from July 23-August 1.

It all kicks off Friday, July 23 with the Juried Antiques and Vintage Show early-bird sale from 8 – 10 a.m., then the show opens to the public. Antique lovers can find vintage furniture, clocks, jewelry and more from 29 different vendors. Regular admission will be daily from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. through August 1.

Live music will be played in a tent outside of the center featuring a variety of genres from folk to Carolina Beach music. Tickets are $10. Most concerts start at 7 p.m., with the Saturday, July 24 concert starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Juried Arts and Crafts show will remain at its traditional location in Downtown Abingdon. There, shoppers can find handcrafted jewelry, accessories and clothing, among other items. That is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. rain or shine, and admission is free.

Community members can also enjoy the culinary traditions of the region and learn from celebrity Chef Vivian Howard and local Chef Travis Milton. The conversation will be Sunday, July 25 at 2 p.m. under the big tent outside the Ed Center.

There are also plenty of outdoor and educational opportunities. For a full list of events and to buy tickets head to www.vahighlandsfestival.com.