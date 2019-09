WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Highlands Airport in Washington County has been awarded a multi-million dollar grant to extend its runway.

The $4.15 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration will be used to extend the length of Runway Six.

It’s part of the FAA’s $3.18 billion Airport Improvement Program.

The Virginia Highlands Airport is one of 11 in the Commonwealth to receive a grant in this allotment.