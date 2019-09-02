Virginia health officials warning people on tick bites for final warmer days outside

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – If you’re celebrating the last little bit of summer outside in Virginia, state officials are asking you to take steps against tick-borne illnesses.

According to the Cumberland Plateau District’s Office, the number of tick-borne diseases has been increasing in the commonwealth over the past several years.

Common tickborne illnesses in Virginia include Lyme Disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.

Tips to help counter the diseases include wearing EPA registered repellants with Deet and walk the center of trails while hiking.

They also want to remind people to check their dogs for ticks as well.