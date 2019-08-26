Virginia DUI prevention effort under way ahead of Labor Day

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Law enforcement agencies across Virginia will be monitoring 120 checkpoints in the lead-up to Labor Day as part of a campaign to combat driving under the influence.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports this year’s 18th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign is the largest effort in years. Officials hope to combat last year’s increase in alcohol-related traffic deaths.

Ninety-eight agencies statewide are participating. The campaign began Aug. 16 and will run until Sept. 3.

Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said penalties for drunken driving in Virginia include a mandatory ignition interlock installation on the offender’s vehicle, up to a year of driver’s license suspension and jail time, and up to $2,500 in fines.