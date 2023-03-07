CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police reports State Delegate Matt Fariss has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run investigation that occurred in Campbell County on March 2.

According to state police, on Thursday afternoon, 54-year-old Charles Matthew Fariss was driving south on Route 501 in his 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe when he allegedly crossed over the centerline, continued off the northbound side of Route 501, and hit a female pedestrian.

Fariss then allegedly proceeded to leave the scene before emergency responders arrived.

The victim suffered from minor injuries and is expected to fully recover.

On Friday, March 3, Fariss arrived at the magistrate’s office and turned himself in to Virginia State Troopers. He has been charged with the following:

Malicious wounding

Hit-and-run

Reckless driving

Fariss has since been released on bond.

Matt Fariss represents the 59th District of Delegates District in the Commonwealth of Virginia.