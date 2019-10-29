Virginia Business College receives approval from state for operation

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia has granted a Provisional Certificate to Operate to the Virginia Business College.

That college will be located at the former Virginia Intermont College campus on Moore Street in Bristol.

The certificate was granted on Tuesday and will allow the college to start recruiting students.

“This is a significant step forward for the Virginia Business College” says Dr. Gene Couch, president of the college. “We anticipate a site visit by SCHEV in the Spring of 2020, which is required prior to our final approval.”

The release from VBC noted that significant improvements to the campus have been made and are still in the works.

According to a release, Virginia Business College will offer seven concentrations as bachelor degrees:

Accounting

Business Analytics

Entrepreneurship

Human Resource Management

Information Technology Management

Management/Leadership

Marketing

The four-year college will operate as a private, non-profit school.

According to a release, VBC expects to enroll students in August 2020.