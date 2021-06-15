Virginia bar raising awareness against possible date rape drug attacks

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local bar in Ghent says it is looking into reports from several female guests about possible “date rape drug” attacks.

The Taphouse Grill went on social media Friday to warn guests of recent incidents around Ghent regarding women having experiences similar to those of “date rape drug” victims.

“This is beyond upsetting to us and we take this matter extremely seriously,” said the post on social media. Taphouse Grill is located on W. 21st Street in the Ghent area of Norfolk.

Taphouse Grill said several female guests attending karaoke night on Thursday, June 10, reported they were attacked.

The business is looking at its security footage to try to find any instance of the attacks happening. They are also asking community members to reach out with any information that can help in the investigation.

“We are looking into what more we can do to improve our efforts here to ensure our customers’ safety and ask that everyone please look out for one another.”

Norfolk police told 10 On Your Side Monday afternoon they have not received any reports regarding the incidents.

The owner of Taphouse Grill declined to speak with 10 On Your Side Monday afternoon.

