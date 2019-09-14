Virginia AG: Race details not needed for marriage licenses

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s attorney general says couples planning to get married in the state will not have to disclose their race on their marriage application.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that clerks were notified of the change in an email late Friday, about a week after three couples filed a federal lawsuit challenging the state requirement .

Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring wrote that circuit court clerks must ask people seeking a marriage license their race, but couples can decline to answer the question. Herring says clerks should issue a marriage license regardless of whether an applicant answers the question.

The lawsuit says one Virginia county provided a list of more than 200 potential races to a couple that questioned the requirement. It included “American,” ”Aryan,” ”Moor” and “Mulatto.” A handful of states still require the information.

