Virgin Galactic is going public

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2013, file photo, the first SpaceShipTwo is seen suspended at center beneath its twin-fuselage mother ship at the Virgin Galactic hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, Calif. Boeing plans to invest $20 million in Virgin Galactic as the space tourism company nears its goal of launching passengers on suborbital flights. The companies announced the investment Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, saying they will work together on broadening commercial access to space and transforming global travel technologies. Virgin Galactic has conducted successful test flights of its winged rocket ship at Mojave, California, and is preparing to begin operations at Spaceport America in New Mexico. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

(WJHL) – A company that’s out of this world is going public – Virgin Galactic.

In just a few days, investors can take stake their claim in a space tourism company for the very first time.

Virgin Group Founder Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic is set to become the first publicly traded commercial human spaceflight company.

SEC filings show Galactic is merging with a special purpose acquisition company Social Capital Hedosophia. The deal will give the company a 49 percent stake in Galactic and is expected to close Friday.

The new company is set to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPCE on Monday.