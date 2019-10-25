Virgin Galactic is going public

(WJHL) – A company that’s out of this world is going public – Virgin Galactic.
In just a few days, investors can take stake their claim in a space tourism company for the very first time.
Virgin Group Founder Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic is set to become the first publicly traded commercial human spaceflight company.
SEC filings show Galactic is merging with a special purpose acquisition company Social Capital Hedosophia. The deal will give the company a 49 percent stake in Galactic and is expected to close Friday.
The new company is set to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPCE on Monday.